Assam taking decisive steps against social evils, says CM Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam government has been taking strong and decisive action against social evils such as witch hunting and human trafficking, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Weeding out social evils from their roots. In Assam, we are coming down heavily on social evils like witch hunting and human trafficking.”

“We have put in place a model of Jan Bhagidari to deal with such issues where the public and the government are together ensuring a safe atmosphere for all,” he added.

At the forefront of this model were the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), strategically established in 35 districts across the state.

These specialised teams, equipped with training, technology, and tenacity, struck hard at the dark underbelly of human exploitation.

“Their efforts bore fruit — over 700 traffickers were arrested, and more than 900 victims were rescued from the clutches of exploitation, many of whom were women and children,” mentioned the CM in his X post.

“But the war was not only against crime. It was also against belief — dangerous, age-old superstitions that had claimed too many innocent lives in the past.

“One of the most brutal manifestations of such beliefs was witch hunting, a practice that left scars on the body and soul of rural Assam,” he said.

In response, the government enforced the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2018, a groundbreaking law aimed at criminalising every facet of this barbaric practice.

To reinforce the message, May 13 was declared the official Day Against Superstitious Beliefs — a symbolic reminder and a call for social awakening.

According to Sarma, Assam’s approach was not just reactive — it was proactive.

Authorities rolled out enhanced policies focussed on awareness, law enforcement, and community participation.

Multi-tiered committees were formed, linking grassroots panchayats with state-level bodies, creating a robust chain of monitoring and response.

Moreover, a comprehensive prevention framework was also implemented, addressing not just the symptoms but the root causes of these evils.

Alongside law enforcement, victim assistance programmes provided counseling, rehabilitation, and reintegration services, giving survivors a chance at a new life with dignity.