Assistant professor attacked, robbed in Delhi, accused held



New Delhi: An Assistant professor was attacked and robbed while travelling in a battery-operated rickshaw in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old accused has been arrested, the police said.

The incident occurred on April 29, when the teacher at Digambar Jain College in Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), identified as Namita Jain, had hired a battery rickshaw from Apsara Border towards Mansarovar on GT Road.

“When the rickshaw reached over Shahdara flyover, a co-passenger robbed her chain (artificial), caused her injury by assaulting her with a knife and fled away from the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

During the probe, footage of more than 40 CCTV cameras installed on the route of the e-rickshaw was analysed. Based on CCTV footage, one person was identified as Chand Hasan a.k.a Sanu, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and on Wednesday, he was arrested,” said the DCP, adding that the robbed chain (artificial) was recovered from his house on his instance.

On interrogation, Chand Hasan disclosed that after the commission of offence, he threw the knife in a tempo.

“He is addicted to smack heavily. He is previously involved in five cases of robbery, snatching, house trespassing and causing hurt,” said the DCP.