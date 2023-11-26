Assumption Schools, Hiriyur, Chitradurga District Celebrate Annual Day 2023

Chitradurga, Hiriyur: Assumption Schools of Hiriyur, Chitradurga District, Diocese of Shimoga celebrated its Annual Day 2023 on November 25th evening from 5 pm to 9:30 pm.

Monsignor C Francis, Vicar General of Archdiocese of Bangalore was the president of the program. Rev. Fr Veeresh Moras, Secretary of Mount Carmel Education Society(R) was the guest speaker. Mrs Magdala Maria, Councillor, Municipality member of Hiriyur, Mr Nagendra Nayak, Zilla panchayath Ex-member, Chitradurga, Mr Aluru Hanumantharayappa, president Journalist association of Hiriyur, Sr. Elsamma, Superior Church Convent and Sr. Metty Matthew, Superior of Vedavatinagar Convent were the guests.

Manager and Correspondent Fr Franklin D’Souza welcomed the dignitaries. Msgr C Francis inaugurated the Annual Day by watering a plant. Sr. Veronica, HM of Kannada Primary Aided School read the report.

In his message, Fr Veeresh Moras appreciated the commitment and dedication of Assumption School staff. He told the story of a farmer who became the owner of a Daimond factory through his perseverance. In education, perseverance is very important. He said our Schools are committed to forming our students in values of life.

In his presidential address, Msgr C. Francis explained the mission of education and its impact on society. He said our institutions are committed to value-based education. He explained with examples the role of management, the role of the teachers and the role of Parents and Students.

Fr Franklin D’Souza and Assumption English High School HM Fr Alphonse Nelson D’Souza honoured both of them.

Mr Nagendra Nayak, Zilla panchayath Ex-member of Chitradurga an old student of Assumption Kannada High School, Hiriyur spoke about how Assumption School formed him to be a leader in society.

All the dignitaries were honoured by Msgr C Francis, Fr Veeresh Moras and Fr Franklin D’Souza.

The school honoured Sir Dayanand for receiving the best teacher award at the Hiriyur Taluk level.

Fr Franklin D’Souza, the Manager was honoured by the HMs for his dedicated services.

Manager and Correspondent Fr Franklin D’Souza congratulated and thanked HMs; Fr Nelson D’Souza, Mr Henry Crasta, Sr. Veronica, Sr. Martha and their staff for organising the Annual Day celebrations. On behalf of all HMs Fr Nelson D’Souza and Sr. Martha were felicitated by the guests.

Sir Myluswamy from AEHS and Ms Anitha AKHS compered the program. Sir Janardhan from AEHPS thanked the dignitaries.

Then the cultural programmes by students began. These programmes were based on the theme “A life of values is a life worth living”. Programmes concluded at 9:30 pm.



