Atomic energy research reactor, facilities to be set up under PPP mode



New Delhi: Announcing reforms in the atomic energy sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government will establish a research reactor and also set up facilities in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Under the reforms, the government will establish a research reactor in PPP mode for production of medical isotopes and promote welfare of humanity through affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases.

Facilities will be set up in the PPP mode to use irradiation technology for food preservation to compliment agriculture reforms and assist the farmers.

Announcing the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package, Sitharaman said India’s robust start-up ecosystem will be linked to the nuclear sector and Technology Development cum Incubation Centres will be set up for fostering synergy between research facilities andtech-entrepreneurs.

Among other reform measures, Centre also announced the opening up of the space sector for private players and said the government will take up measures to promote private participation in the sector.

