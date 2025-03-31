Attempted Break-in at Muthoot Finance, Derlakatte, Foiled; Two Suspects in Custody

Derlakatte: An attempted burglary at Muthoot Finance, Derlakatte, was successfully thwarted in the early hours of this morning, thanks to the prompt response of Konaje Police. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Police received an alert at the Police Control Room around 1:00 AM, prompting the immediate dispatch of Night Round Officers and the 112 Emergency Response Team to the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals allegedly in the process of attempting to gain unauthorized entry into the financial institution.

The apprehended suspects were found in possession of tools commonly used in burglaries, including a drilling machine, a screwdriver, and various other implements. These items have been seized as evidence.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Cr. No. 43/25, citing offences under Sections 331(4), 305, and 62 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Murali M.G., a 55-year-old resident of Uppadavodu, Idukki, and Arshad, a 30-year-old resident of Kanhangad, Kasaragod. Authorities have confirmed that Murali M.G. has a prior criminal record, specifically Cr. No. 678/15 relating to a dacoity at Vijaya Bank within the Chandera Police Limits, Kasaragod.

Preliminary investigations indicate the potential involvement of a third individual whose identity remains unknown at this time. Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing leads in an effort to locate and apprehend this suspect.

The Konaje Police Department is continuing its investigation to fully ascertain the scope of the attempted crime and ensure that all individuals involved are brought to justice.



