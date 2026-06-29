Audio clip on ousting Karnataka BJP chief sparks political row; ex-CM Sadananda Gowda calls it fake

Bengaluru: A purported audio clip allegedly featuring former Karnataka Chief Minister and former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda discussing the removal of B.Y. Vijayendra as the Karnataka BJP President has gone viral on social media, triggering a fresh political controversy and fuelling speculation over internal differences within the state BJP unit.

In the purported audio, a voice that is claimed to be that of Sadananda Gowda is heard suggesting that Vijayendra should be removed from the post of state BJP president by October, after nearly completing his three-year tenure.

The audio has sparked debate in Karnataka’s political circles and intensified discussions over the BJP’s internal dynamics, particularly in the wake of the recent cross-voting episode during the Legislative Council elections.

However, Sadananda Gowda has categorically denied the authenticity of the audio clip, asserting that the voice does not belong to him.

“The audio clip circulating on social media is fake. The voice in the clip is not mine. I do not know anything about it, and I will not respond to purported audio clips or videos that are falsely attributed to me. I have nothing more to say,” Gowda clarified.

In the purported conversation, the voice attributed to Gowda is heard saying that Vijayendra’s three-year tenure as state BJP president would be completed by November and that the party should avoid creating unnecessary confusion.

“He is completing three years as state president by November. Why should we create another controversy? We should continue smoothly and, after another two months, remove him. By then, his tenure would have almost ended and no one would have any questions or complaints. There will be no confusion within the party. We should prepare the ground in July, August and September, and remove him in October,” the man in the clip says.

Another unidentified person in the conversation is heard alleging that a “double game” is being played by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Sadananda Gowda is heard saying he only believes in God.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP MP and former minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said he had not heard the audio and cautioned against drawing conclusions without verifying its authenticity.

“I have not heard the purported audio involving Sadananda Gowda. Before reacting, we should first verify whether the audio is genuine. B.Y. Vijayendra is functioning as the state BJP president after being appointed by the party’s national leadership. It is our responsibility to cooperate with him. We do not have the authority to comment on matters decided by the party leadership,” Poojary said.

Meanwhile, BJP insiders acknowledged that discussions are underway within the party following the recent cross-voting in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, in which the BJP candidate secured a narrow victory.

Amid the political developments, Vijayendra, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, recently travelled to New Delhi and met BJP national leadership. Separately, Vijayendra visited the pilgrimage centre of Dharmasthala, where he offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha and dismissed allegations linking him to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stating that he had no connection whatsoever with the Chief Minister.

It can be noted that Sadananda Gowda was preferred by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa for the post of the CM when he was asked to step down in 2011 amid the stiff opposition by the national leadership.

Sadananda Gowda was later accused of joining hands with Deve Gowda family acting against Yediyurappa after becoming the CM.