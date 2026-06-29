Four-track railway corridors to be developed within 100 km of Bengaluru: Union Minister

Bengaluru: The Centre plans to develop quadruple railway lines connecting Bengaluru with cities within a 100-km radius, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna announced on Monday, adding that a similar four-track rail corridor between Bengaluru and the coastal city of Mangaluru is also being considered to enhance connectivity and facilitate faster train movement.

Speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Elekere in Channapatna taluk, Somanna said the proposed rail infrastructure projects would significantly improve passenger and freight movement across Karnataka.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, who was present at the event, placed several demands before the Railway Ministry. He sought quadruple railway lines connecting Bengaluru with Tumakuru, Mysuru, Hindupur via Gauribidanur, and Kolar.

Responding positively to the requests, Somanna said the survey for the Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway line has already been completed, and the tender process will begin shortly.

“Our intention is to complete the Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway project within the next one-and-a-half to two years. We have also decided to conduct a survey for the proposed Bengaluru-Mysuru quadruple railway line,” he said.

Somanna further assured that the Centre would facilitate a direct railway connection between Bengaluru and Kolar by extending the existing four-track railway line beyond Whitefield. “The land acquisition required for the project will be undertaken by the Central government,” he said.

On the proposal for a Bengaluru-Mangaluru quadruple railway corridor, Somanna said the suggestion made by Patil was practical and deserved serious consideration. Patil had proposed the development of a parallel road and railway corridor between Sakleshpur and Gundya to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Calling it a useful proposal, Somanna said a quadruple railway line between Bengaluru and the port city of Mangaluru is necessary. He added that strengthening connectivity with Mangaluru would provide multiple economic and logistical benefits, and the project is among their priorities.

He also responded positively to Patil’s request for doubling the existing single railway line on the Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davanagere route, stating that the proposal would also be considered.

Earlier in the day, Somanna and Patil travelled from Bengaluru to Channapatna aboard a Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC), a special railway inspection vehicle used to assess railway infrastructure, safety and the progress of ongoing projects.

During the journey, Patil discussed several ongoing and proposed railway projects in Karnataka with the Union Minister and also submitted a memorandum outlining the state’s railway requirements.

In another major announcement, Somanna said the long-pending demand for introducing a Vande Bharat Sleeper train to Vijayapura was likely to be fulfilled within the next three to four months. “We are considering operating a Vande Bharat Sleeper service instead of the regular Vande Bharat train, and a decision will be taken shortly,” he said.

He also announced that the special train currently operating twice a week between Bengaluru and Vijayapura would be made a permanent service and assured that minor operational issues affecting the route would be resolved.

Responding to another proposal, Somanna said the demand for a high-speed rail service connecting Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, with Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, via Pune was appropriate and that efforts would be made to realise the project.

En route to Channapatna, Somanna and Patil also inspected the ongoing construction of the railway underbridge at Ramohalli near Kumbalagodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The ministers instructed officials to ensure proper drainage arrangements so that rainwater does not accumulate and directed them to complete the project at the earliest.

The event was attended by Bengaluru Rural MP C.N. Manjunath, MLA C.P. Yogeshwar, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner Yashavanth Gurikar, South Western Railway Chief Administrative Officer A.K. Gupta, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Praveen Katarki, Joint Secretary of the Infrastructure Department Chandrashekar and other senior officials.