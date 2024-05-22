Australia pacer Riley Meredith joins Somerset for Vitality Blast

Somerset: Australian pacer Riley Meredith has joined Somerset for their Vitality Blast campaign and will remain with the club at least until the quarter-final stage of the competition.

He will also be available for selection during the One Day Cup group stages plus a managed number of Vitality County Championship matches during that period.

Meredith has thus far played in five T20Is for Australia, claiming eight wickets at a strike rate of 23.50, and one ODI against the West Indies, all in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing in English conditions and I can’t wait to get started. Somerset are one of the biggest names in the English domestic game and I’m excited to be able to play a part in their journey this year,” said Meredith in a statement released by the club on Wednesday.

“Somerset are the current Vitality Blast champions and I’ll be doing everything I can to help them retain the title,” he added.

Meredith has taken 114 wickets at an average of 25.42 in 91 games i all T2Os he has played, with a best of 4 for 21 for the Big Bash League’s Hobart Hurricanes. In the IPL, he has also played for the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings.

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry added: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to sign a cricketer of Riley’s ability and experience. He bowls with real pace and skill and will add further experience and a different dimension to our bowling attack.

“He is driven to achieve further international and high profile global franchise recognition, and we look forward to him playing a key role for us this summer.”