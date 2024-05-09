Auto Driver Assaulted at Tannirbhavi Beach

Mangaluru: A case of an auto driver being assaulted by other auto drivers was reported at Tannirbhavi Beach here on May 9.

According to the police, Muhammad Arafat, an auto driver, was assaulted by other auto drivers near the Tannirbhavi beach when he picked up a passenger while returning from there.

While the auto driver was on his way back after dropping off a passenger, he picked up another passenger, to which other local auto drivers waiting in the auto-rickshaw stand objected.

As a result, there was an altercation between the auto drivers, and Muhammad Arafat was assaulted by 2 to 3 local auto drivers.

A case had been registered at the Panamboor Police Station and an investigation is on.