Auxiliary Bishop of Goa honoured with Sacred Music Concert

By Br Malvino Alfonso Pics by Anthony Dias

Goa: Sacred Music Concert was organized by Our Lady of Bethlehem Church, Chandor, to felicitate its parishioner, the new Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, His Excellency Simião Purificação Fernandes, on 4th July 2024. 250 singers and musicians from all over Goa presented a Sacred Music Concert under the banner of “Vakhann’nni St. Joaquim’s Choir and Orchestra” to honor the new Auxiliary Bishop. Pope Francis appointed Fr. Simiao P. Fernandes as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman on 6th April 2024, and he was ordained as a Bishop on 17th June 2024 by Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman.

The Vakhann’nni Choir Group, which included 80 singers and 63 musicians from the Vakhann’nni group, as well as 52 members of the Children’s Choir led by Fr. Simon D’Cunha, Chaplain of St. Joseph’s Chapel Borda, presented hymns in Konkani, English, and Latin. These included “Ecce Sacerdos,” “Mogall Guru,” “Gonvlli Kitlo Boro,” “I Will Give You Shepherds,” “Deva Tuje Dovlotichi,” “Maye “Mogalle,” “Chosen to Serve,” “Mhozo Otmo Sorvesporak Vakhanntta,” “Jezu Mhoje Jinnent Ailo,” and “Gloria.” The orchestra included a variety of instruments such as Violin, Viola, Cello, Double Bass, Flute, Clarinet, Trumpet, Horn, Trombone, Saxophone, Piccolo, and Euphonium.”

Additionally, “Progottnnar Ami,” a hymn based on the pastoral theme of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, was presented. Its melody and choral orchestration were done by Fr. Simon D’Cunha, who is also the President of the Diocesan Commission for Sacred Music-Goa, and sung by Fr. Jean da Cruz Fernandes and Agnes Noronha.

St. Joseph’s Educational Institute’s Choir, which included 55 students and teachers of the Institute, also presented a hymn, “Chosen to Serve,” as a tribute to their ex-student, Bishop Simião Fernandes.

In response to the felicitation, Bishop Simião Fernandes expressed his gratitude to Almighty God for guiding him and to the Parish Priest of Chandor Church, the Headmistress, Staff, and Students of St. Joseph’s Educational Institute, Chandor, the Vakhann’nni group led by Fr. Simon D’Cunha, the Parishioners of Chandor, and all those who worked to organize this event. He recalled his connection with the parish and the school. “We are on the Synodal journey, and I see here the face of the Synodal Church – we have singers and musicians of different ages, from little ones to the elderly, and in the audience, there are people of such nature.” Said the Prelate. He appreciated the soul-stirring performance of the Vakhann’nni Group.

Fr. Jean da Cruz Fernandes, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Bethlehem Church, Chandor, welcomed the Auxiliary Bishop, priests, members of the Vakhann’nni Group, Sisters of Bishop Simião, the Headmistress, teachers, and students of St. Joseph’s Educational Institute, and the Parishioners to the event. Ciete Da Cunha e Melo, Headmistress of St. Joseph’s Educational Institute, spoke on the occasion. Joy Da Silva anchored the program, while Fr. Jean da Cruz Fernandes thanked everyone.

Fr. Simon D’Cunha, who heads the Vakhann’nni group, said, “The appointment of our new Auxiliary Bishop to our Archdiocese after 30 years is a great gift for us, so we need to praise God. Music is my God-given talent, so I thought of praising God for the gift of our newly ordained Bishop through this Sacred Music Concert.” Fr. Simon, a former conductor of the Santa Cecilia Choir of the Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol, added, “Fr. Jean da Cruz Fernandes, Parish Priest of Chandor Church, who is also a member of the Vakhann’nni Group, wanted to felicitate our new Auxiliary Bishop, and I suggested that the Sacred Music Concert with the Vakhann’nni Group could be organized to honor the new Bishop. Fr. Jean agreed to my suggestion.”

Fr. Simon, along with his Vakhann’nni Choir, previously presented a Sacred Music Concert at Holy Spirit Church, Margao, on 29th September 2022, to felicitate Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão after his elevation as a Cardinal. Fr. Peter Cardoso, a member of the Society of Pilar in Goa and a well-known musician, also held a Sacred Music Concert at Kala Academy in 1994 when Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão was ordained Bishop.



