Avinesh Rekhi shares relationship mantra: Be calm, understand your partner



Mumbai: Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who has been happily married for 14 years, shared the mantra for a successful relationship, saying, being calm when listening or communicating, and understanding your partner is something one should do to improve their relationships.

Avinesh married his longtime girlfriend Raisa, in December 2010. They have two children, a son and a daughter.

Speaking about relationship mantra, Avinesh, who is seen as the lead in the show ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ said: “Being calm when listening or communicating, and understanding your partner as well as your other family members, is something you should do to improve your relationships. Not letting your egos come in between when there is a disagreement, and managing anything that’s negative are a couple of things to be considered when we care about our relationships and want to nurture them.”

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor also shared tips to strengthen family relationships.

“Go out for dinners, be transparent, live like friends, play games with each other, understand each other, and most importantly, love each other,” he said.

Avinesh added he believes that a successful family system depends on love, understanding, and most importantly sharing everything with each other to avoid any misunderstandings in the relationships.

‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is based in Punjab, and stars Avinesh as Ranjha.

It airs on Zee TV.