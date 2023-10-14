Avoid getting trapped in any provocation during Durga Puja, says Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday cautioned people from getting trapped in any kind of provocation that might disturb the air of peace and harmony in the state during the forthcoming Durga Puja festival.

Participating at the virtual inauguration of the festival edition of ‘Jago Bangla (Wake up Bengal)’, hher Trinamool Congress’s party organ in Bengali on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that since Durga Puja is not just a religious festival and that spirit should be followed during the forthcoming days of festival season.

“There should be no divisive attempts during those days. While religion is to individuals, the festival is for all. So there should be no discord over it. Everyone should be united in celebrating the festival. Everyone should keep that in mind and not get trapped into any kind of provocation during that period,” she said.

Banerjee also stressed that all concerned and involved with the festival should maintain close coordination with the police to maintain an air of peace and harmony during the forthcoming festival days.

She also took an indirect dig towards the critics of her party and the state government.

“West Bengal has been selected as an ideal tourist destination. The Durga Puja festival has received UNESCO accreditation. Our Kanyashree project has been acclaimed by the United Nations. Still some people are always critical. There will always be some such people. It is better to ignore them totally,” she said.

The Chief Minister, who is home bound for the last one month because of her renewed limb injuries, will also remain at home during the forthcoming Durga Puja days. However, since Friday she has started online inaugurations of different community Pujas in the state.