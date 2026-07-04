Ayodhya seers back Champat Rai, urge Ram Temple Trust to reject his resignation

Ayodhya: Amid ongoing debate over the resignation of Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, the seer community in Ayodhya on Saturday came out in his support and appealed to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust not to accept his resignation.

Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya, the seers expressed complete faith in Champat Rai’s integrity, honesty and commitment, asserting that the allegations levelled against him were baseless and aimed at tarnishing his public image.

The seers said Champat Rai has remained closely associated with the Ram Mandir movement and the temple construction for decades, adding that his public life has been marked by transparency and dedication. They maintained that the accusations made against him have no factual basis and are part of an unnecessary attempt to defame him.

They further stated that Champat Rai’s conduct throughout the controversy has reflected complete transparency, pointing out that he himself had sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the matter, demonstrating that he had nothing to hide and no objection to a thorough investigation.

Welcoming the government’s decision to constitute an SIT, the seers said the investigation would bring out all the facts. They also noted that despite the controversy, Champat Rai exercised restraint and refrained from making public statements.

Expressing solidarity with him, they said the saints of Ayodhya stand firmly with him and have extended their full support and blessings.

During the press conference, the seers also raised several questions before Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri. They questioned the arrangements made for safeguarding the temple’s donation funds and sought to know why adequate precautions had allegedly not been taken.

They also asked why the proposed Trust meeting had been convened ahead of schedule and what necessitated the decision.

The seers demanded that the Trust provide clear answers on these issues, stressing that the Ram Mandir is a centre of faith for millions of devotees and that complete transparency in all matters related to the temple is essential to avoid confusion and controversy.

Later, while speaking to IANS, several seers reiterated their support for Champat Rai and called for his resignation to be rejected.

Saint Raghavesh Das Vedanti told IANS, “The saints of Ayodhya are demanding from the Trust that Champat Rai Ji’s resignation should not be accepted… Those accused who have been caught by the SIT have been taken into remand. After a few days, the report will come, and everything will become clear.”

Mahant Shashikant Das of Ram Kachahari Temple told IANS, “Champat Ji is being declared guilty, which is completely baseless. Champat Ji has no fault in this. There is a major conspiracy to remove him so that the actual culprits can loot the Ram Temple.”

Speaking to IANS, Mahant Vaidehi Vallabh Sharan of Vaidehi Bhawan also backed Champat Rai, saying, “Every pracharak of the Sangh is honest. The Sangh’s pracharaks are dedicated and steadfast. There are just a few clouds that will soon pass away.”

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on July 6, during which members will consider the resignations submitted by the Trust’s General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Mishra.

The meeting will also deliberate on the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities related to temple donation collections and the management of the Ram Mandir.