‘He can play for 90 minutes’: Ancelotti confident of Neymar’s fitness ahead of Round of 16 clash

New Jersey: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is fully fit and available for selection ahead of the team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, saying the veteran forward is capable of playing a full 90 minutes if required.

Neymar has had limited involvement in the tournament so far after recovering from a calf injury, making only a brief substitute appearance during Brazil’s group-stage campaign. However, Ancelotti said the 34-year-old is now physically ready and could play a much bigger role in the knockout stages.

“The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on the pitch,” Ancelotti said during an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, as per Goal.com.

When asked if Neymar could last an entire match, the Brazilian coach gave a clear response.

“Yes. He can play 90 minutes.”

Ancelotti also praised Neymar’s attitude within the squad, describing him as an important presence on and off the field.

“He is training very well. Neymar is highly respectful, amiable, and loved by his teammates. He is an important character in the squad because he possesses immense quality and is a very humble person. I am very happy with him. And obviously, he wants to play, just as he always has,” he said.

The Italian admitted that the forward is eager for more game time, adding that it is only natural for a player of Neymar’s stature to want to be on the pitch.

“He doesn’t directly say, ‘I want to play,’ but that desire is quite clear. And it’s a positive thing. A player cannot be happy sitting on the bench,” Ancelotti added.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 129 international appearances; he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023.

He has previously indicated the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the last of his career. The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar’s career along with the words, “We’ve watched him grow up.”

Brazil will face Norway, led by striker Erling Haaland, in the Round of 16 on Monday, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.