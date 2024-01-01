Ayodhya temple priest slams Sanjay Raut for his remarks on Ram

Ayodhya (UP): Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has said that invitations have been extended only to those who are “devotees of Lord Ram.”

He was reacting to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray that he has not received an invitation for the inauguration event of the Ram Temple.

Acharya Satyendra Das said, “Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that the BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram. Our Prime Minister is respected everywhere and he has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion.”

Acharya Satyendra Das also lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on his remarks that the only thing left now is for “the BJP to announce Lord Ram as their candidate.”

“Sanjay Raut has so much pain that even he cannot express that. They were the ones who used to fight elections in the name of Lord Ram. Those who believed in Lord Ram are in power, what nonsense is he talking? He is insulting Lord Ram,” the chief priest said.

Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Raut had lashed out at the BJP amid the hype around the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya next month, saying that it will seek votes in the name of Lord Ram ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“The PMO and government should shift base to Ayodhya. They will ask for votes only in Ram’s name because they have done nothing else,” Raut said.

He added that Shiv Sena members put their blood and toil into the Ram Mandir movement. “Balasaheb Thackeray and thousands of Shiv Sainiks contributed to it. Even we are devotees of Ram. In fact, we are the biggest devotees of Ram and our party has sacrificed a lot for the Ram Temple. They have taken our country back by 5000 years,” he said.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ in the afternoon.