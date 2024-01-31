Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY-CM’sARK) recognises KMC Hospital Attavar as one of the best performing hospitals in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar has been honoured as one of the Best Performing Hospital in the private sector in Dakshina Kannada district, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY-CM’sARK). The certificate of appreciation was awarded by the Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Last week, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre at KMC Hospital Attavar which is equipped with the world-renowned True Beam Linear Accelerator hence making it the regions most advanced cancer care centre. KMC Hospital Attavar accepts patients under Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY-CM’sARK) for cancer related treatment.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr John Ramapuram stated that KMC Hospital Attavar has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. This recognition serves as a validation of the hospital’s continuous efforts to raise the bar in healthcare services, making it a beacon of excellence in the region.

For more information contact: 8861586249