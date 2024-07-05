Baby dies due to genital injury during C-section; family protests in Davanagere

Davanagere: A baby, whose genital allegedly got cut during the caesarean delivery in Karnataka’s Davanagre district, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, after which the family staged a protest demanding action against the erring doctor.

The relatives of the baby staged a protest outside Chigateri District Hospital, demanding accountability and action against the doctor.

On June 17, Amrutha was admitted to the district hospital for delivery. As Amrutha could not have a normal delivery, the doctor decided to perform a C-section surgery.

The baby’s parents Arjun and Amrutha alleged that doctor Nijamuddin while performing the surgery and taking out the newborn allegedly cut the baby’s private part.

The baby’s parents alleged that their baby died due to medical negligence.

After the newborn’s condition deteriorated, the baby was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



