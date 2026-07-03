Baikampady Highway Robbery Case: Three Arrested for Aiding Multi-Lakh Heist

Mangaluru: Panambur Police have arrested three persons, including individuals who allegedly sheltered and assisted the main accused, in connection with the highway robbery that took place on National Highway-66 near Baikampady on June 29.

According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on June 29, Vikas Subbarao Dhanawade (44) was travelling from Maharashtra to Payyanur in Kerala with his wife and son in a Swift Dzire (KL-59-R-9450) when masked men travelling in two Toyota Innova vehicles, and one Swift car intercepted their vehicle near Baikampady.

The assailants allegedly threatened the family with machetes, assaulted Dhanawade, and forcibly abducted his wife and son before abandoning them a few kilometres away. The accused then fled with the complainant’s car, approximately 180 grams of gold ornaments valued at around Rs 20 lakh, two mobile phones, and other valuables. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at Rs 23.10 lakh.

Based on the complaint, Panambur Police registered Crime No. 84/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Karnataka Prevention of Damage to Public Property (KPDLP) Act, and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police recovered the stolen Maruti Swift Dzire from a hilly area at Pachchinadka in Bantwal taluk on June 30. The vehicle had been abandoned after its registration number plates were removed.