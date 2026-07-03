Karnataka: BESCOM clarifies caste information is optional under free power scheme beneficiary re-verification drive

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) on Friday clarified that providing beneficiary category (caste) details during the ongoing Gruha Jyoti free power scheme beneficiary re-verification drive is entirely optional and not mandatory.

The clarification comes following queries raised on media and social media platforms regarding the collection of caste-related information from beneficiaries.

BESCOM said its staff and meter readers have been visiting residential households across the state since July 1 to collect beneficiary data under the Gruha Jyoti scheme.

According to the utility, the information is being collected through the Seva Sindhu mobile application as well as printed declaration forms.

Clarifying concerns over the collection of caste details, BESCOM stated that entering a beneficiary’s category or caste certificate information is purely optional.

“If a beneficiary does not wish to share their caste details, field staff have already been instructed to select the ‘Refused to provide information’ option available in the Seva Sindhu mobile application,” BESCOM said.

The power utility reiterated that beneficiaries are not required to furnish caste information if they do not wish to do so and that the option has been provided only on a voluntary basis.

It can be noted that the controversy began after the Karnataka government launched a statewide door-to-door re-verification of beneficiaries under the Gruha Jyoti free electricity scheme on July 1, 2026, to identify ineligible beneficiaries and check alleged misuse of the scheme.

During the verification, Electricity Supply Company (ESCOM) staff were asked to collect details through a mobile application and declaration forms, including documents such as Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN card, ration card and caste certificate.

The BJP objected to the inclusion of PAN and caste details, alleging that the government was attempting to determine eligibility based on income and caste, despite having originally promised up to 200 units of free electricity without such conditions.

The Congress government maintained that the re-verification was intended to weed out ineligible beneficiaries and curb misuse of the scheme.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said the government had received reports that some commercial establishments and other ineligible consumers were availing benefits meant for domestic households, making a fresh verification necessary.