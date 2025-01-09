Bajrang Dal appeals to implement check-in rules in Oyo rooms for unmarried couples in B’luru

Bengaluru: The Bajrang Dal has submitted a proposal to the authorities appealing to them to implement the rule of not allowing check-in for unmarried couple asking for rooms in Oyo hotels in Bengaluru.

The proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Girinath and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Wednesday.

The group of Bajrang Dal activists led by former District Convenor Tejas A. Gowda has proposed in this regard.

The new rule has been implemented in Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh by Oyo.

The Oyo has said that it will bring the rule in all other cities of the country soon. The decision was followed by the petitions filed against providing rooms for unmarried couples.

The Bajrang Dal demanded that such a rule should also be implemented in the Bengaluru city.

The petition also demanded that unmarried couples should not be given rooms in homestays, lodges, service apartments and other hotels as well.

There are possibilities of unmarried couples crossing the limits. There is also a danger of these places being turned into centres of illegal activities.

The Bajrang Dal has appealed to the BBMP and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to consider the petition seriously.

Tejas A. Gowda, District Convenor, Bajrang Dal, told media that in Bengaluru city, especially the localities considered as the heart of the city, Shantinagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli and surrounding areas, boys and girls are allowed to stay in the PGs in the name of living together.

“The young girls and boys are allowed to stay together. This is Western culture. We have to oppose this culture. Either, you have to stay in boy’s PG or Girl’s PG hostels. There is no tradition in the country which allows them to stay together. More importantly, they wouldn’t have got the required permissions from authorities. Despite this, the police and the BBMP officers are turning a blind eye towards this,” Gowda alleged.

The development is likely to trigger debate in the state.



