Bakery Owner Assaulted in Udupi; Police Launch Investigation

Udupi: A grave incident of alleged assault and stabbing led to the registration of a formal case at the Udupi Town Police Station. The incident involved two neighboring bakery owners. One sustained injuries following an altercation.

According to the complaint, Mr. Muralidhar, aged 35, is a long-standing resident of Kidiyoor village. He has been operating Pooja Bakery for about two decades. His establishment is on the ground floor of the Sagar Ganga Building, near the Karavali Bypass in Moodanidambur village, Udupi taluk.

The complaint details an alleged altercation that transpired on May 23, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., while Mr. Muralidhar was engaged in his daily business operations. It is alleged that Mr. Ashok, who has been running Krishna Bakery adjacent to Pooja Bakery for the past year, initiated the confrontation.

The formal complaint outlines a disturbing sequence of events. It states that Mr. Ashok allegedly engaged in verbal abuse directed at Mr. Muralidhar. Following this, he is accused of entering Pooja Bakery, grabbing Mr. Muralidhar by the collar, and physically assaulting him on the cheek and neck. The complaint further alleges that Mr. Ashok then forcibly pushed Mr. Muralidhar to the ground. Upon regaining his footing, Mr. Muralidhar was reportedly subjected to a more severe assault, with the accused allegedly stabbing him in the chest and neck area with a knife. This act is said to have resulted in internal injuries to Mr. Muralidhar.

In response to the serious allegations presented in the complaint, the Udupi Town Police have formally registered a case. A comprehensive investigation into the matter has been initiated, and authorities are expected to gather further evidence and statements to ascertain the full details surrounding this unfortunate incident.