Bengaluru: 26-year-old woman dies by suicide, husband and in-laws booked for dowry harassment

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, after sharing her mobile phone password with her younger sister shortly before her death, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of mental and physical harassment over the past three years, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Priya. Based on a complaint lodged by her family, the Whitefield police have registered a case against her husband Rajesh Aaradhya, father-in-law Palakshradhya and mother-in-law Bhagyamma under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to police, Lakshmi Priya was married to Rajesh Aaradhya on May 11, 2023, at Sindoor Choultry in Mysuru.

The complainant alleged that soon after the marriage, Rajesh Aaradhya and his parents began mentally and physically harassing Lakshmi Priya.

Police said Lakshmi Priya later became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl. Following childbirth, she had been staying at her parental home for the past six months.

On May 22 at around 2.31 p.m., Lakshmi Priya allegedly sent her mobile phone password to her younger sister Jayashree through WhatsApp.

Her family immediately tried contacting her over the phone, but she did not respond.

When family members later called Rajesh Aaradhya, he informed them that Lakshmi Priya had died, police said.

Following the complaint, Whitefield police launched an investigation and registered a case against the husband and in-laws on charges of subjecting the woman to mental cruelty and harassment.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to her death.

This comes at a time when Twisha Sharma case is still under probe, involving the family of a retired judge. Sharma, a Noida resident, was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal on May 12, five months after she married Samarth Singh, an advocate and the son of retired judge Giribala Singh.