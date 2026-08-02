Bantwal: Rayi Resident Feared Swept Away in Heavy Rains; NDRF Launches Search Operation

Bantwal: A 48-year-old man from Rayi in Bantwal taluk is feared to have been swept away after allegedly slipping into a stream while trying to cross it amid heavy rainfall on Sunday. A joint search operation by local residents, police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was launched to trace the missing man.

The missing person has been identified as Jeevan Pinto (48). According to preliminary reports, he was attempting to cross the swollen stream to reach his uncle’s house on the opposite bank when he is believed to have lost his footing and fallen into the water.

Items believed to belong to Pinto, including his slippers and torchlight, were found near the stream, raising fears that the strong current may have washed him away. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether he actually fell into the stream or went elsewhere.

Following the information, personnel from the Bantwal Rural Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The NDRF team then carried out an extensive search operation in and around the stream to locate the missing man.

Despite sustained efforts, Pinto could not be traced by evening. Officials said the search operation was suspended for the day and will resume on Monday.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by swollen streams and water bodies during the monsoon season, especially in rural areas where residents often risk crossing flooded channels to reach nearby homes and fields.