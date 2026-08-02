Kundapur Shootout Case: Accused Derrick Remanded to Five Days of Police Custody

Kundapur: The accused in the Church Road shootout case, Derrick Crasta, 55, a resident of Kannadakudru near Hemmady, was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for five days.

The police sought custodial interrogation to advance their investigation into the incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 31. Accepting the request, the court granted five days of police custody, after which Derrick was taken for further questioning.

According to the investigation, a dispute reportedly linked to financial matters escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Derrick allegedly opened fire on Ivan Richard Mascarenhas, alias Munna, 45, using a rifle. The bullet struck the victim in the thigh, after which the accused reportedly fled the scene in his car.

Under the supervision of Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, a special investigation team was formed to probe the case. The accused was apprehended near Belake in Bhatkal on Saturday afternoon and subsequently interrogated.

During questioning, information provided by Derrick allegedly led police to recover the rifle believed to have been used in the shooting, as well as the car used in the escape. Both were found in a secluded forested area near the Shirur border in the Udupi district.

As part of the inquiry, a spot investigation was conducted on Sunday, August 2, under the leadership of Kundapur Town Police Inspector Jayaram Gowda. Sub-Inspector Nanja Naik, police personnel, and the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) team were also present during the spot inspection.

The investigation remains in progress, with police continuing to examine the sequence of events that led to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the weapon and vehicle.