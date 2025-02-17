BAPS Hindu Mandir marks first anniversary, celebrates UAE’s year of community

Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event, aligning with the UAE’s Year of Community. The occasion brought together UAE leadership, dignitaries, faith leaders, and thousands of devotees.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, traveled directly from Portugal to attend as the event’s patron. He was joined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, along with 450 dignitaries, ambassadors, and government officials. More than 20 members of the royal family, ministers, and UAE leadership attended, alongside 300 community leaders. In total, the Mandir welcomed over 13,000 visitors, including 2,000 gathered for the special ceremony.

Themed “Mandir: The Heart of Community,” the program commenced at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday, celebrating the Mandir’s impact with esteemed leaders and visionaries. Among the attendees were His Excellency Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE; His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and His Excellency General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police. Influential figures from the UAE and beyond recognised the Mandir’s role in fostering faith, harmony, and service.

The event began with a year-in-review video showcasing the Mandir’s achievements. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan addressed the gathering, emphasising the Mandir’s role in unity, cultural understanding, and strengthening bilateral relations. “This is a handsome Mandir that is bringing the community together,” he remarked.

The celebration unfolded in six segments, each reflecting core values upheld by the Mandir.

His Excellency Sanjay Sudhir, who traveled from Delhi to attend the event, highlighted the Mandir’s significance in India-UAE relations, calling it “the most tangible form of India and UAE friendship.”

Mufaddal Ali, a prominent Bohra Muslim businessman, shared how the Mandir’s inclusivity inspired him to donate the region’s largest 3D-printed wall, reinforcing interfaith unity.

Zubin Kakaria spoke about how the Mandir instills timeless values in children, fostering character and societal upliftment.

Rising tennis star Hursh Patel credited the Mandir’s serene atmosphere and spiritual wisdom for enhancing his focus and resilience.

Umesh Raja, Head of Guest Services at the Mandir and a former international school inspector, described the Mandir as a sanctuary that strengthens faith for all who visit.

Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership, volunteers, and donors, highlighting the Mandir’s impact. Over the past year, it welcomed 2.2 million visitors, served 1.3 million free meals, conducted 1,000 rituals, and hosted 20 weddings. He emphasised that these milestones reflect the Mandir’s deeper mission — bringing people together and spreading happiness.

“Even after achieving everything in life, one might seek something deeper. The Mandir provides that missing element — inner happiness,” he shared.

Swami Brahmaviharidas concluded with a heartfelt reflection: “Just as a baby takes its first steps at one, the Mandir has only begun to walk. By next year, it will not only walk but also begin to talk, sharing its message of peace, harmony, and happiness with the world.”

As the event concluded, attendees stepped out of the Pramukh Sabha Hall, reflecting on a night filled with pride, purpose, and inspiration. Under the vast desert sky, the Mandir shone brightly — not just in its physical presence, but in the hearts of those gathered to celebrate its journey.