Baseless allegations: Former royals slam Rahul Gandhi over ‘plaint maharajas’ remarks

New Delhi: Erstwhile royal families from across India have lambasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for describing the country’s former kings as “pliant maharajas” subjugated by the East India Company.

His words sparked a strong backlash, with royal descendants urging him to “look into the pages of history” and accusing him of attempting to “malign the erstwhile royal families of India” through an “inaccurate portrayal” in his recent editorial.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last Maharaja of Jaipur, voiced her disapproval on X, saying, “I strongly condemn Mr Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to malign the erstwhile royal families of India in an editorial today. The dream of an integrated India was only possible because of the utmost sacrifice of the erstwhile royal families of India.”

“Baseless allegations made on the basis of half-baked interpretation of historical facts are completely unacceptable,” she added.

Vikramaditya Singh, former Congress leader and grandson of Maharaja Sir Hari Singh, the last ruler of Kashmir, criticised Gandhi’s “superficial understanding of history.”

He stressed that the Maharajas’ contributions and roles were far from “pliant,” stating that many royal rulers began with humble origins as soldiers or farmers, fighting countless battles to establish their kingdoms.

“The irony that Mr Rahul Gandhi, coming from such immense privilege himself, would repeatedly attempt to malign the Maharajas’ colossal contributions to the Republic of India is appalling,” Singh wrote.

Singh cited Maharaja Gulab Singh, who rose from a foot soldier to command his own army and ultimately unified Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh as part of India.

He reminded Rahul Gandhi of Maharaja Hari Singh’s historic demand for Indian independence at the 1930 Round Table Conference in London, remarking that to draw parallels between today’s business climate and colonial India is “entirely unfounded and erroneous.”

Adding to the outcry, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, scion of the 1,500-year-old House of Mewar in Udaipur, noted, “The royal families of India, throughout history, have consistently embodied a spirit of cooperation in governance rather than resorting to control and exploitation. Despite the divisions imposed by the colonial structure, the royal families have always been protectors of their people and have played an essential role in shaping India’s economic, cultural, and political landscape.”

Chaitanya Raj Singh, representing the former royal family of Jaisalmer, called the LoP’s claims “baseless and unacceptable,” remarking, “Perhaps Rahul Gandhi has forgotten who actually did the work of uniting India; he should look into the pages of history.”

Nathdwara MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, grandson of the last Maharana of Mewar, also condemned Rahul Gandhi on X, questioning whether his statements stem from “ignorance or intentional misrepresentation” to “malign” the Maharajas.

Shrimant Gayatri Raje Puar, a BJP leader and member of Dewas’ former royal family, expressed her disapproval, stating, “I condemn Rahul Gandhi’s editorial defaming India’s Maharajas, who were pillars of Sanatan Sanskriti. These royals safeguarded our heritage, sovereignty, and culture at great personal cost, giving us ‘Akhand Bharat.’ Ignoring this legacy disrespects our heritage.”

Mysore MLA Yaduveer Wadiyar, a scion of the former Wadiyar dynasty, also weighed in, saying that Rahul Gandhi’s “lack of knowledge of true history is on constant display,” accusing him of “ignorance of the contributions made by erstwhile princely states towards today’s Bharat.”

This wave of condemnation follows Rahul Gandhi’s recent opinion piece, in which he contrasted present-day monopolistic pressures with the control exerted by the East India Company.

On X, Rahul Gandhi urged Indians to “Choose your India: Play-Fair or Monopoly? Jobs or Oligarchies? Competence or Connections? Innovation or Intimidation? Wealth for many or the few?”

In an opinion piece published in a leading daily newspaper, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “India was silenced by the East India Company, and it was silenced not by its business prowess, but by its chokehold. The Company choked India by partnering with, bribing, and threatening more pliant maharajas and nawabs.”

“It controlled our banking, bureaucratic, and information networks. We didn’t lose our freedom to another nation; we lost it to a monopolistic corporation that ran a coercive apparatus,” he said.

“The original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago, but the raw fear it then generated is back. A new breed of monopolists has taken its place. They have amassed colossal wealth, even as India has become far more unequal and unfair for everybody else. Our institutions no longer belong to our people, they do the bidding of monopolists. Lakhs of businesses have been decimated, and India is unable to generate jobs for her youth. Bharat Mata is mother to all her children. The monopolisation of her resources and power, this blatant denial of the many for the sake of a chosen few, has wounded her,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The opinion piece further read: “I know that hundreds of India’s brilliant and dynamic business leaders are scared of the monopolists. Are you one of them? Scared to talk on the phone? Scared of the monopolists colluding with the state to enter your sector and crush you? Scared of I-T, CBI or ED raids forcing you to sell your business to them? Scared of them starving you of capital when you need it the most? Scared of them changing the rules of the game mid-way to ambush you?”