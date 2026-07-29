Basilica Rectors of India Meet in Puducherry for Annual General Body Meeting

Puducherry: Rectors of the Latin Church basilicas across India have gathered in Puducherry for the Annual General Body Meeting of the Association of Basilica Rectors of India (ABRI), being held from July 27 to 30. The four-day gathering has brought together 26 rectors representing the 30 Latin Church basilicas in India for prayer, reflection, fellowship, and pastoral planning.

The meeting commenced with the celebration of the inaugural Holy Eucharist, presided over by Archbishop Francis Kalist of the Archdiocese of Pondicherry and Cuddalore. Reflecting on the life and witness of St. Alphonsa in his homily, Archbishop Kalist reminded the participants that the mission of every basilica rector is first to encounter Christ personally and then to lead others to the same experience. “Experiencing Jesus and sharing Jesus” must remain at the heart of every basilica’s ministry, he emphasized.

Welcoming the participants, Fr. S. Pitchaimuthu, Rector of the Sacred Heart Basilica, Puducherry, and President of the Association of Basilica Rectors of India, expressed his joy at hosting the national gathering. He highlighted the importance of strengthening fraternity and collaboration among the rectors.

Fr. John Chalil, S.D.B., Rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Bandel, Kolkata, and Secretary of the Association, presented the programme and outlined the objectives of the meeting.

The inaugural session began with a prayer led by Fr. Albert Muthumalai, S.J., Rector of St. John de Britto Shrine Basilica, Oriyur. The sessions on the opening day were coordinated by Fr. Stephen Alathara, Fr. Christopher Vimalraj, and Fr. Roslin Raja.

A major focus of the meeting is the discussion and finalisation of the draft statutes of the Association of Basilica Rectors of India. The proposed statutes will be submitted to the CCBI Executive Committee for consideration at its meeting scheduled for September 2026 in Bengaluru.

The Association of Basilica Rectors of India was established by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) in 2025 to promote fellowship, collaboration, mutual support, and the sharing of pastoral experiences among the rectors of basilicas across the country.

The annual gathering provides an important platform to strengthen the shared mission of these historic centres of faith and pilgrimage while responding to the evolving pastoral needs of the Church in India.