55th International Cultural Fest & Cultural Exchange Concludes Successfully in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, July 26, 2026: The 55th International Cultural Fest & Cultural Exchange Programme, organised by the International Cultural Fest Council of India in association with Sandhya Creations Event Network Team (SCENT), concluded successfully on Sunday, July 26, at the Grand Excelsior Hotel Banquet Hall, Bur Dubai.

The prestigious cultural gathering brought together prominent Karnataka community leaders, distinguished awardees, renowned artistes from India, and talented UAE-based performers, making it a memorable celebration of Indian culture, literature, music, theatre, and social harmony.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome by Er. K. P. Manjunath Sagar, Chairman of the World Kannada Cultural Convention Committee 2004 and Editor-Director of Hrudayavahini News. In his address, he highlighted the importance of preserving Indian cultural heritage across the globe.

Shodhan Prasad Attavar, Founder of Sandhya Creations Event Network Team (SCENT), welcomed the gathering and introduced the Master of Ceremonies, Nithin Kumar, who conducted the programme with enthusiasm and professionalism.

The event was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries. The chief guests included Shri Shri Maheshwara Swamiji of Nandipura; Sarvothama Shetty, President of Abu Dhabi Karnataka Sangha; M. Jayaram Rai, former President of the Indian Social & Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi; Shashidar Nagarajappa, President of Karnataka Sangha Dubai; Arun Kumar, President of Kannada Koota Dubai; N. T. Thammanna, Secretary of Narasimhagiri Education Institution; Smt. Sridevi R. V. Nayak, social worker from Raichur, who presided over the function; Dr. E. Anjaneya, entrepreneur and social worker; Dr. Satish Kumar Hosamani, Director, SSK Department of Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, President of the K. S. Narasimhaswamy Trust, Government of Karnataka; and Shodhan Prasad Attavar, representing SCENT Dubai.

Among the distinguished invitees from the UAE were Smt. Sandhya Prasad (SCENT), Ashok Bailur (actor and SCENT member), Sugandraj Bekal of Marghadeepa Samskruthika Samiti UAE, Mallikarjuna Gowda, representing Karnataka Sangha Dubai and Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaja Dubai, Alwyn Pinto of Mangalore Konkans, Harish and Meena Kodi of Kodagu Dakshina Kannada Gowda Samaja, Satish Ullal of Billavas Family Dubai, and Sandeep Kotian, President of Biruver Kudla UAE, along with several other community leaders who were warmly welcomed and honoured during the programme.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Golden Iconic Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in the fields of medicine, literature, education, theatre, music, and social service. The awardees were:

Dr. P. V. Pattar – Herbal Medicine & Homeopathy

Dr. Satish Kumar Hosamani – Literature & Education

Sri N. T. Thammanna – Education & Social Service

Sri V. K. M. Thimmayya (Bengaluru) – Theatre

Smt. Vijayalakshmi Vasudeva – Music

Sri Sampath Kumar – Theatre

Sri Lakshman Suvarna – Music

Dr. Gouramma Kalaburgi – Education & Social Service

Sri Maruthi Badiger – Social Service

Adding international significance to the programme was the presence of Mr. Abdullah Al Jafali, the celebrated Emirati television, comedy, and theatre actor with over three decades of artistic experience and a distinguished member of the Dubai Al Ahli Theatre.

After witnessing the entire programme, he was invited on stage and honoured with a special memento. To the delight of the audience, he greeted everyone with a heartfelt “Namaskara” in Kannada. He later joined the dignitaries in presenting awards and mementoes to the awardees, guests, community leaders, and artistes.

The cultural presentations reflected the richness and diversity of Karnataka’s artistic traditions. Acclaimed comedy and mimicry artiste Kogali Kotresh Kudligi enthralled the audience with his remarkable mimicry, beatboxing, and astonishing imitation of percussion instruments, earning thunderous applause.

This was followed by an elegant Bharatanatyam recital by Dr. Aishwarya Srinivas of Abu Dhabi. Her graceful performance, marked by expressive abhinaya, rhythm, and devotion, captivated the audience.

Veteran theatre artistes of VKM Kalavidaru, Bengaluru, presented the Kannada social drama “Saakshi Kallu,” featuring V. K. M. Thimmayya, Sampath Kumar, Manjunath, Nagarathna, and Mala. The powerful performance conveyed a meaningful social message and received widespread appreciation.

One of the unique attractions of the evening was a Multilingual Poets’ Meet, presided over by Sri Irshad Moodabidri. Poets representing different linguistic traditions of Karnataka recited their original compositions, showcasing the state’s rich literary heritage. Participants included:

Shashidar Nagarajappa – Kannada

Lancy Noronha – Tulu and Kannada, with a delightful touch of humour

Dr. Satish Kumar Hosamani – Kannada

Yashoda Bhat – Kannada

Sannu Monis – Konkani, accompanied by a Kannada translation

Irshad Moodabidri, who concluded the session with a moving poetic narration

The grand finale featured a soulful musical presentation of Kannada Bhavageethe and evergreen film melodies rendered by Dr. Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Smt. Vijayalakshmi Vasudeva, Lakshman Suvarna, Shodhan Prasad, and Nithin Kumar, bringing the celebrations to a memorable conclusion.

The entire programme was skilfully anchored by Nithin Kumar of Dubai, whose energetic and engaging presentation earned him special appreciation and a commemorative memento.

The 55th International Cultural Fest & Cultural Exchange Programme stood out as a vibrant celebration of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, bringing together literature, poetry, music, dance, theatre, comedy, and social service on a single platform. The event beautifully reflected the spirit of cultural unity, artistic excellence, and international friendship, leaving the audience with unforgettable memories while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a vibrant centre for Indian cultural activities.



