BCCI Apex Council to finalise Women’s ODI WC venues, domestic structure in March 22 meeting

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for an Apex Council meeting on Saturday, March 22 in Kolkata to discuss key decisions. The upcoming meeting, scheduled ahead of the IPL 2025 opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, will address several key issues including venue selection for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

One of the main agenda points will be finalising the venues for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India. This will be the first time since 2013 that India are hosting the marquee women’s event. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out.

The other agenda in the meeting will be the domestic cricket structure for the 2025-26 season and the scheduling of India’s upcoming home Test series against West Indies and South Africa.

The BCCI is expected to choose venues that offer world-class facilities and ensure widespread fan engagement across different regions. Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad are likely to be among the frontrunners to host key matches, including the final.

The Apex Council will also deliberate on sponsorship deals involving tobacco, alcohol and cryptocurrency brands, as listed under agenda item No. 9, after the health ministry recently instructed the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements.

The board will also discuss logistical arrangements, including pitch conditions, travel schedules and practice facilities for international teams.

Another major point of discussion will be the structure of India’s domestic cricket calendar for the 2025-26 season. The BCCI is expected to deliberate on possible adjustments to tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Given the recent discussions about player workload management and the need for a streamlined domestic structure, the Apex Council’s decision will be critical in shaping the future of Indian cricket at the grassroots level.

The meeting will also address the selection of venues for India’s upcoming home Test series against West Indies and South Africa. Both series are part of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making them crucial for India’s campaign.