Be careful while issuing passes to the public, Horatti advises new MLAs

Senior-most legislator of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti appealed to new MLAs to be careful while issuing passes to the public, who want to watch House proceedings. Horatti was addressing first-time MLAs who had taken part in a training programme on the Budget session on Friday in Bengaluru. Recounting his experience, Horatti said in the past 44 years as a legislator, he has seen 18 chief ministers, 12 cabinets and over 2,800 legislators.

Recalling an incident, Horatti said former MLA late Kalkeri was his father’s close friend. “I was a college student, and with a few friends, I went to ask for a pass to enter the public gallery to watch the House proceedings.

Though he knows me and my father personally, he asked me who I am. He said he needs identity proof to issue a pass, for if something happens, he would be held responsible,” he said, adding that finally he did not issue a pass. He was recalling the recent chaos in Parliament. “One should be careful while issuing passes,” he told the MLAs.

Horatti said earlier, legislators would stay at the Legislative House during session, and walk to Vidhana Soudha holding copies of the agenda, like schoolchildren. Horatti, who holds a Limca Book record for winning the highest number of times from the same constituency, advised new MLAs to learn the rules of the House before speaking.

Speaker UT Khader, who chaired the event, said during the Budget session, many other topics are discussed. “Budget should not be restricted to roads and bridges. You should know how a budget is made, how much money goes to your constituency and how to get money for development works,” he added.