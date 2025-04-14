Before 2014, India had only 74 airports, now over 150: PM Modi in Haryana

Hisar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that before 2014, India had just 74 airports, however, since the last decade, the number has crossed the 150 mark highlighting significant strides in easing connectivity as compared to efforts made by the previous government.

PM Modi marked Ambedkar Jayanti by laying the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, Haryana, and flagging off the inaugural flight to Ayodhya.

The launch of scheduled flights from Hisar — twice weekly to Ayodhya and thrice weekly to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh –represents a major boost to Haryana’s aviation network.

The new terminal project, valued at over Rs 410 crore, will feature a modern passenger terminal, a dedicated cargo facility, and an air traffic control building.

Addressing a massive rally, PM Modi paid homage to Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, calling it a “Diwali” for Dalits, the marginalised and backward communities.

“Your soldiers, sportsmen, and brotherhood are the identity of Haryana,” he said, thanking the crowd for their enthusiastic participation.

Reflecting on his earlier political journey in the state, PM Modi said, “All the people who worked with me, their hard work gave strength to the foundation of the BJP in Haryana. Today, I am proud that Haryana is working with seriousness towards fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Bharat.”

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth, PM Modi added, “The BJP’s mantra is to work for the rapid development of all Dalits, poor, marginalised, and backward communities in Haryana. Working in line with this mantra, flights have started from the holy land of Shri Krishna’s Haryana to Lord Ram’s Ayodhya.”

Calling the airport terminal’s foundation stone a symbol of Haryana’s aspirations, he congratulated the people and said, “I had promised you that people wearing slippers will also take flight. And we are seeing this promise fulfilled across the country.”

He highlighted the success of the Centre’s UDAN scheme, which has enabled thousands of Indians to fly for the first time.

“Before 2014, the country had just 74 airports. Today, the number has crossed the 150 mark,” PM Modi said, underlining the impact of the UDAN Yojana (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), which aims to boost regional connectivity and make air travel more accessible and affordable.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Yamuna Nagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of more development projects and interact with the public.

As part of enhancing power infrastructure and ensuring last-mile electricity access, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an 800 MW thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant. Spread across 233 acres and costing around Rs 8,470 crore, the project is expected to strengthen Haryana’s energy security and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Furthering the GOBARDhan initiative (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Compressed Biogas Plant in Mukarabpur, Yamuna Nagar.

The plant, with a projected annual output of 2,600 metric tonnes, aims to enhance organic waste management, generate clean energy, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rewari Bypass project — a 14.4 km corridor built at a cost of Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The new bypass will ease congestion in Rewari City, reduce Delhi–Narnaul travel time by nearly an hour, and help boost regional economic and social development.