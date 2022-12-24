Bellevision Bahrain Celebrates Annual Day

Bahrain: Bellevision Bahrain a small association that was first formed on 16th November 2010 with a few families under the leadership of Mr Joel D’sa has now competed for 12 years. Under the vision of “Striving for Togetherness” Bellevision Bahrain, has completed 12 years on this beautiful island, Bahrain. Families from Moodubelle and neighbouring places, residing in Bahrain have joined the BV Family.

Under the leadership of present President Ivan Sequiera, the annual day was celebrated at the Papillon Party hall on the evening of the 15th of December 2022. The programme began at 9:00 pm with a Prayer song, then a short and sweet stage programme was conducted by the founder President Joel D’sa.

Ex-com members cut the cake and savoured the sweetness of the unity shown by the members during this past year. The chief guest for the evening was Rev. Fr Darrel Fernandes, Spiritual Director of the Konkani Community at the Sacred Heart Church, Manama. President Ivan Sequiera welcomed one and all and thanked his committee for their support throughout the year. General Secretary Mrs Nirmala Pinto read out the annual report of all the programs and charity works conducted during the year. In his address, Fr Darrel appreciated the spirit and unity of Bellevision Bahrain members. All the supporters and well-wishers of BV Bahrain were presented with Fresh flower plants and a diary as a token of appreciation for their love and continued support.

The Members’ children entertained the crowd with their dances, a few members amused the gathering with their singing. The special attraction was a skit performed by Ivan D’Souza, Alfreda and Rony Pinto. Raffle draws were conducted as there were attractive 10 giveaway prizes. There were also spot prizes for children. Everyone appreciated the efforts put in by the members and their children for this Annual day’s success. Children who took part in the entertainment were given gifts for their performances.

Vice President Rony Pinto delivered the vote of thanks.