Bengal BJP President asks Mamata to declare public holiday on Jan 22



Kolkata: President of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, Sukanta Majumdar has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding the declaration of a public holiday on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the letter written in Bengali, a copy of which is available with IANS, Majumdar also requested the Chief Minister to send official requests on behalf of the state government to private offices so that the latter also declare holidays on that day.

He has specially requested to ensure holidays for all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities so as to make the “new generation respectful towards the rich heritage and culture of the country”.

“You have already included a number of popular religious festivals in West Bengal under the ambit of public holiday. So I request you to use your authority in declaring this day of the year as a special holiday,” the BJP state President added..

In his letter, Majumdar also pointed out that the contribution of West Bengal was immense towards the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

“Lakhs of people from the state have participated in the movement and initiative behind this inauguration,” he added.