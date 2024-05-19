Bengal CM threatening Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram, ISKCON to carry forward appeasement politics: PM Modi



Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her and Trinamool Congress of insulting and threatening iconic institutions like Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and ISKCON to carry forward her appeasement agenda.

“Institutions like Ramakrishna Mission, which was established by Swami Vivekananda, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and ISKCON are acclaimed worldwide for their social work and human development initiatives. Their only aim is human service. But now the West Bengal Chief Minister is giving open threats to the monks of these three great institutions from public meetings. She is doing this to carry forward her agenda of appeasement politics to please her dedicated vote bank,” the Prime Minister said.

He was addressing an election meeting at the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate Jyotirmay Singh Mahato.

The Prime Minister said that this proves how desperate the ruling party is to please its dedicated vote bank.

“Such a party, which insults such great institutions, does not deserve a single vote in West Bengal. The Chief Minister is not bothered about the sentiments of lakhs of people associated with these great institutions,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that Trinamool Congress is compromising with the dignity of women of Sandeshkhali just to save the principal accused, Sheikh Shahjahan. “Trinamool Congress is now blaming and maligning the women of Sandeshkhali to save Shahjahan. The ruling party is resorting to character assassination of the women of Sandeshkhali. I am sure that women of Bengal will reply to such heinous acts through their votes,” the Prime Minister said.

He also accused Trinamool Congress of partnering with Congress to reduce the reservation quota for backward classes and allot the same to their dedicated vote banks. “You are not the vote bank of Congress and Trinamool Congress and hence they are not bothered about you,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that the action against corruption and the corrupt will intensify further after June 4. “I promise you that the masterminds of such corruption will be behind bars for the rest of their lives,” the Prime Minister said.