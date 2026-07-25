Bengal govt to place CAG report in Assembly today

Kolkata: The last day of the extended Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly on Saturday is set to be quite an eventful one over three major scheduled proceedings for the day, one of which is the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the House.

The first major schedule that will be in the first half on the closing day of the extended Budget Session of the House will be the tabling to the CAG’s report on the income and expenditures from the state exchequer on the floor of the Assembly.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari said that the tabling of the CAG report, which was extremely rare during the last 15 years of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, will be very crucial since financial corruption in any sphere, including distribution of relief in cases of natural disasters, during that period will surface from the CAG report.

He also said that be it the Chief Minister, or minister, or any big leader, none will be spared and the state government will recommend to the Governor giving clearance to register FIRs against the ministers involved in corruption.

The second scheduled proceedings for the day will be the Chief Minister’s statement on the floor of the House regarding the state government’s ongoing investigations into allegations surrounding the free Sebaashray health camp run by Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee in his Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

The event is also crucial since already a number of police complaints have been registered and a couple of FIRs have been filed against Abhishek, also the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, over mismanagement, wrongful use of medical equipment at the free camps and wrong line of treatment at the camp resulting in suffering to many patients.

In the second half, the West Bengal Panchayat Affairs & Rural Development Minister, Dilip Ghosh will table a crucial Bill pertaining to his department and there will be two hours of discussion on this issue.

The six-day extended Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly that started from July 20 was extremely crucial in itself since this session was exclusively dedicated for discussions on budgetary allotments for different state government departments.

On July 22, there were discussions on the budgetary allocation for the state home department which happened 14 years after the last discussion in the matter on the floor of the House in 2012.