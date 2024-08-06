Bengal PDS scam: ED finds fictitious company owned by arrested TMC leader

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) official probing the ration distribution case in West Bengal has tracked a fictitious corporate entity owned by a recently arrested Trinamool Congress block president at Deganga in North 24 Parganas district, Anisur Rahaman a.k.a. Bidesh and his brother Alif Nur a.k.a. Mukul.

Sources said the name of the corporate entity that has surfaced is GP Agro Food Products Private Limited. And, the central agency sleuths have some initial clues that this corporate entity used to sell rice and wheat meant for distribution through the public distribution system (PDS) at premium prices in the open markets.

The central agency sleuths last week also seized blank receipts containing the seal and signature of the state government-affiliated distributor in the rationing system during the raid and search operations at a rice mill owned by the two brothers.

Sources said that the ED officials believe that the recovery of these receipts proved the existence of a deep-rooted nexus involving Bidesh, Mukul, state government-affiliated distributors and a section of the officials of the state food and supplies department.

Incidentally, Bidesh and Mukul are cousins of businessman Bakibur Rahaman, the first to be arrested by the ED officials in the ration investigation scam. The investigation revealed that Bakibur also followed a similar modus operandi of selling food items for distribution through PDS at premium prices in the open markets.

Meanwhile, sources added that central agency sleuths are unwilling to give a long rope to another accused in the case Abdul Barik Biswas for an appearance at its Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata for interrogation.

ED officials had served Biswas a notice for interrogation last Wednesday, asking the latter to be present at ED’s Salt Lake office by Friday afternoon. However, sources said that instead of appearing within the stipulated period Biswas had sent a communique to the ED seeking some time for appearance.

However, sources added, the central agency officials are unwilling to allow him an indefinite period for appearance for the interrogation. At the most, sources said, one more notice will be served to him fixing a fresh deadline for appearance and if he misses that also then the ED officials will take action as per legal provisions.