Bengaluru civic body presents surplus budget; plans world-class roads in IT corridor, tunnels, sky deck

Bengaluru: A surplus budget for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Karnataka for the financial year 2025-26 was presented on Saturday.

The budget promises world-class roads at a cost of Rs 400 crore in an IT corridor and also talks about ambitious tunnel projects, sky deck project to improve the infrastructure of Bengaluru and boost its image at the national level.

Dr. Harish Kumar K, Special Commissioner (Finance), presented the revised estimates for the year 2024-25 and the budget estimates for the year 2025-26 at the BBMP in the absence of elected representatives. The election to BBMP is yet to be held.

In 2025-26 BBMP’s total receipts will be Rs 19,930.64 crore which comprises of an opening balance of Rs.2.53 crore, revenue from its own resources Rs 11,149.17 crore and central and state government grants of Rs 8,778.94 crore.

This budget with the total expenditure of Rs 19,927.08 crore, a surplus of Rs.3.56 crore, is presented before the citizens of Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, following the principle of “Pedestrian first”, emphasis will be given for the construction of 1,000 kms of footpath during the ongoing arterial and sub-arterial road works and also in all future road developments, Harish Kumar announced.

For the development of the area around Outer Ring Road from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram-Lowry Junction Via Baiyappanahalli Metro Station where IT-BT companies with Fortune 500 status are functioning, 22.7 km road with world-class standards will be developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore with the collaboration of Government of Karnataka, BMRCL and BBMP, Harish Kumar stated.

For augmenting Bengaluru’s road infrastructure network aiming at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity, it is proposed to undertake the following mega infrastructure projects: Urban vehicular tunnels at an estimated cost of Rs.42,000 crore; construction of elevated corridors/grade separators at an estimated cost of Rs 13,200 crore; construction of integrated metro and road flyovers (double deckers) at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore; White topping of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore and sky-deck project an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

Currently, a D.P.R has been prepared at a cost of Rs.17,780 crore for the construction of tunnel road along National Highway No.7 from Hebbal-to-Hosur Road up to Silk Board which is set to be implemented in this year, Harish Kumar announced.

Additionally, a D.P.R. is being prepared for the tunnel project for East-West in National Highway No.4 from K.R Puram to Mysore Road.

Both tunnel projects, with the total estimated cost of Rs 42,000 crore will be implemented through BOT/HAM under private-public participation.

The Karnataka government has committed a guarantee of Rs. 19,000 crore.

The projects are being proposed under the Viability Gap Fund (VGF) method, where in 40 per cent project cost will be financed by the Karnataka government/BBMP through bank loans and rest 60 per cent is expected from the concessionaires.



