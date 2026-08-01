Bengaluru court orders Meta to remove posts in AI-driven defamation case filed by BJP MLC Ravi

Bengaluru: In a significant order concerning alleged AI-generated misinformation and online defamation, a Bengaluru civil court has granted an interim injunction restraining the publication and circulation of allegedly defamatory content targeting Karnataka Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi on social media platforms.

Addressing a press conference at the Bengaluru Civil Court premises on Friday, Advocate Nithin Gowda, appearing for C.T. Ravi, said the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court had directed Meta Platforms Inc. to immediately remove objectionable posts published on Facebook and Instagram and restrained the defendants from continuing any alleged defamatory campaign against the MLC pending disposal of the suit.

Ravi had approached the court seeking permanent and mandatory injunctions, alleging that defamatory images, videos, memes and posts generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies were being circulated on social media with the intention of tarnishing his public image and political reputation.

According to the suit, Indian Youth Congress Karnataka, administrators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts allegedly linked to the organisation, certain individuals, and Meta Platforms Inc. have been named as defendants.

In all, the case has been filed against 15 respondents.

The petition contends that Ravi, who has been active in public life for several years, has built a reputation and credibility in society, which was allegedly being targeted through manipulated digital content portraying him as an alcohol consumer. His legal team alleged that the posts were designed to create a false impression among the public and damage his reputation.

The suit also alleges that the term “OT Ravi” was being deliberately used to compare him with a liquor brand as part of an organised campaign to ridicule and defame him.

According to the petition, such content has been circulating on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms since July 24, 2026, and continues to remain accessible online, resulting in ongoing reputational harm.

The petitioner said that monetary compensation alone would not be sufficient to remedy the damage caused.

In addition to seeking a permanent injunction against the publication, sharing or republication of allegedly defamatory content, Ravi has requested the court to prohibit the use of terms such as “OT Ravi” and direct Meta to preserve relevant URLs, metadata, logs and other electronic records until the conclusion of the proceedings.

The court, while granting interim relief, ordered the immediate removal of the disputed content and restrained further publication of similar allegedly defamatory material.

The matter is pending further hearing.



