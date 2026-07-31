Eva Fathima Honoured with International Star Kids Award

Sullia/Sharjah: Eva Fathima Basheer, a fifth-grade student of GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, UAE, has been conferred the prestigious Star Achiever title at the International Star Kids Awards™ 2026 in recognition of her exceptional multi-talented achievements and outstanding contributions to academics, literature, innovation, the arts, and community service.

Eva has consistently demonstrated excellence in both curricular and co-curricular activities. She has received several academic honours, including Class Topper Awards, Golden Ribbon Awards, and Academic Laureate Awards from her school. She has also earned numerous merit scholarships, trophies, medals, and achievement certificates for her outstanding performances in national and international Olympiads conducted by reputed institutions.

Beyond academics, Eva has made remarkable accomplishments in literature and innovation. She is the author of a published storybook and has co-authored three books. She has also been recognised by the India Book of Records and the Arabian World Records for reading English storybooks for the longest uninterrupted duration by a child.

A passionate young innovator, Eva has developed and published multiple AI-powered educational learning applications and videos aimed at enhancing students’ learning experiences. She is equally committed to community service, actively participating in volunteer initiatives supporting social causes while also pursuing her passion for art through various competitions and creative activities.

Eva Fathima is the daughter of Mahammad Basheer and Haseena, natives of Aletty village in Sullia. The family is currently residing in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.