Bengaluru mall sealed over tax arrears days after insulting farmer

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sealed the G.T. Mall on Magadi Road in Bengaluru over non-payment of tax arrears and also issued a notice seeking clarification on the incident wherein a farmer was denied entry for wearing a dhoti.

The management of the mall has been asked to submit a statement regarding the incident of insulting the farmer in 24 hours.

“As per Section 156 of the BBMP Act 2020, read with a circular dated Dec 6, 2023, your trade license is suspended, and property is sealed for non-payment of arrears property tax – by BBMP order,” the defaulter’s notice pasted at the entrance of mall after sealing the property stated.

The BBMP stated that the mall had a due of Rs 2.82 crore of property tax, and including the cesses the total due was Rs 3.55 crore.

As per the orders, the mall was sealed by the civic authorities on Thursday evening. The Mall will remain sealed until all arrears are cleared.

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the mall in Bengaluru where a farmer was insulted and not allowed entry will be shut for seven days.

Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Bhyrathi Suresh had made the announcement on the floor of the House. “As per the government laws, the GT Mall will be shut for seven days for denying entry to the farmer into the mall,” Minister Suresh had stated.

“I had consulted the ex-BBMP Commissioner regarding the issue. Mr. Speaker, the government has the power. For seven days the mall could be shut as per the law. We will take action immediately and shut down the mall,” Minister Suresh had declared.

The BJP raised the issue reported on Wednesday and demanded strict action against the mall to send a message. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated that the government should initiate an action without fail.

On Tuesday evening, a septuagenarian farmer Fakirappa from Haveri district, accompanied by his son Nagaraj and wife Mallamma, was denied entry to GT World Mall on Magadi Road, in Bengaluru citing his attire as he was clad in dhoti.

The incident sparked a row as the video of the incident went viral on social media. The management of the mall tendered an apology and the security guard also apologised for the incident.

Fakirappa’s family had booked tickets for a Kannada movie and his family was stopped at the entrance despite having the tickets. The security guards maintained that those clad in dhoti were not allowed in the mall.



