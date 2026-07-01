Bengaluru police investigate daycare staff after disturbing videos of alleged child abuse surface

Bengaluru: A shocking case of alleged abuse and torture of toddlers at a daycare centre in Bengaluru has come to light, with the police registering an FIR against five staff members after videos purportedly showing children being physically assaulted surfaced.

The case has been registered at the HAL Police Station against five employees of the Society General Baby Care Centre operating on the premises of a firm in Brookefield. The accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.

The FIR has been filed under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, based on a complaint lodged by Tilakesh Kumar (32), a state government employee and resident of K.R. Puram.

According to the FIR, the alleged abuse came to light after the Child Helpline received videos and photographs purportedly showing children being subjected to physical violence and intimidation inside the daycare facility.

Police said that during the inquiry, it was found that the accused, who were entrusted with caring for young children, allegedly resorted to inhuman methods whenever the children cried or created a disturbance.

The FIR contains disturbing allegations of abuse. It states that the staff allegedly placed children inside a washing machine in an apparent attempt to frighten them. The accused are also alleged to have forced children to sit on a western-style toilet, inserted a water pipe into their mouths and forcefully released water into them.

The FIR further alleges that some children were locked inside bathrooms as a form of punishment, while videos and photographs reportedly show children crying in fear inside the daycare centre.

The complaint alleges that the staff routinely assaulted children whenever they cried, with the acts amounting to physical and mental harassment of minors under their care.

Following receipt of the complaint and the purported video evidence, Child Helpline officials approached the HAL Police, who registered the case and initiated an investigation.

Police said further investigation is underway to verify the allegations, examine the video evidence and record statements from those concerned. No arrests have been announced so far.

Investigators are currently verifying the authenticity of the videos and conducting further investigation into the incident.