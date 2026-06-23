‘Bengaluru shocker’: Woman brutally murdered by daughter & grandson for objecting to their drinking

Bengaluru: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter and grandson in an apartment complex here after she reportedly objected to their drinking habits, police said on Tuesday, adding the accused have been arrested.

The case has been registered at the Kengeri Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by an apartment complex resident, Bengaluru South-West Division police said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Jayamma, 70, a native of Hanninakere in Hassan district. The accused are her daughter Bhagyalakshmi, 49, a homemaker, and grandson Kushal, 26.

According to the complaint filed by Dhananjaya, a resident of Monisha Enclave Apartment in Subhash Nagar, Kengeri, Bhagyalakshmi and her son Kushal had been residing in Flat No. 107 on the first floor of the apartment complex, and Jayamma used to visit them frequently.

The complainant alleged that for the past several months, Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal had regularly consumed alcohol and created disturbances in the apartment. Residents had reportedly raised objections over their behaviour, and Kushal was earlier sent to a rehabilitation centre after intervention by family members and apartment residents.

However, he had returned home a few weeks ago, and the alleged disturbances resumed. Jayamma had reportedly been staying at the flat for the past few days, during which frequent quarrels were heard from the residence.

According to the complaint, residents heard loud arguments and screams coming from the flat during the night preceding the incident. Jayamma was allegedly heard shouting for help.

When the complainant returned to the apartment on the night of June 22 after work, he found police personnel, residents and relatives gathered outside the flat. Upon entering the residence, he allegedly found Jayamma lying near the bathroom in the hall.

The complainant stated that residents informed him that Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal had allegedly assaulted Jayamma with a cricket bat and a wooden club between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on June 22 after she objected to their drinking.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a murder case against Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal. Further investigation is underway.

In May 2025, Kanakamma Nagappa Bokkasad, 82, of Kanakagiri town, was hit on the head with a grinding stone and killed by her 34-year-old grandson, Chethan Kumar Bokkasad, after she refused to give him Rs 100 for purchasing alcohol.

The accused was unemployed and spent most of his time roaming around. He had been harassing his parents, who were reportedly frustrated with his lifestyle. According to the investigation, the grandmother advised him to approach his parents for money. Enraged by her remarks, the accused allegedly committed the crime in a fit of rage.

Police said the accused confronted his grandmother, accusing her of refusing to give him money whenever he asked for it. During the argument, he allegedly questioned why she should continue to live before attacking her.



