BJP MP seeks Guv’s intervention for HC circuit bench in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Four-time Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has urged Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to intervene and advise the state government to take immediate steps towards establishing a High Court Circuit Bench in Shivamogga, stating that the district is well qualified in every respect for such a facility.

In a formal representation submitted to the Governor at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, Raghavendra argued that a High Court Circuit Bench in Shivamogga would significantly improve access to justice for people residing in Malnad and Central Karnataka regions.

The MP highlighted Shivamogga’s geographical advantage and its emergence as a major administrative, educational, commercial and transportation hub in Central Karnataka. He said the proposed circuit bench would benefit not only the people of Shivamogga district but also litigants and legal professionals from neighbouring districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere and Chitradurga.

“Establishing a High Court Circuit Bench in Shivamogga will make access to justice easier, more convenient and more effective for people across Malnad and Central Karnataka,” Raghavendra said in his representation.

The MP noted that the long-standing demand for a circuit bench has been consistently raised by members of the legal fraternity, bar associations and various civil society organisations in the region.

During the meeting, Bengaluru Advocates’ Association President Vivek Subba Reddy was also present and expressed support for the demand.

Raghavendra further urged that until a separate High Court Circuit Bench is established in Shivamogga, the district should continue to remain under the jurisdiction of the Principal Bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru.

He said lawyers, litigants and members of the public had expressed concerns over proposals to bring Shivamogga under the jurisdiction of a proposed bench in Mangaluru.

“From the perspective of accessibility and convenience, Bengaluru remains the most practical judicial centre for the people of Shivamogga. Linking the district to the proposed Mangaluru Bench may not adequately serve the interests and convenience of litigants from Malnad and Central Karnataka,” he said.

The MP also conveyed to the Governor the sentiments of various stakeholders in Shivamogga opposing the inclusion of the district within the proposed Mangaluru Bench’s jurisdiction.

Raghavendra maintained that establishing a circuit bench in Shivamogga would strengthen the right to access justice, reduce litigation-related expenses, and fulfil a long-pending aspiration of the region’s people.

“The establishment of a High Court Circuit Bench in Shivamogga will significantly enhance access to justice for the people, reduce the financial burden on litigants and fulfil a long-standing demand of Malnad and Central Karnataka,” he said.



