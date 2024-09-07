Bhojpuri actress Monalisa celebrates ‘Hartalika Teej’

Mumbai: Actress Monalisa has shared glimpses of celebrating ‘Hartalika Teej’, extending heartfelt wishes to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa, who has 5.8 million followers, shared a string of pictures, in which we can see her wearing a traditional red saree.

She is flaunting her sindoor and minimal makeup look. The outfit was rounded off with gold jewellery and mangal sutra.

The candid pictures show her praying to God.

She has captioned the post: “As You Fast And Pray On This Special Day, May Your Wishes And Desires Be Fulfilled… Sending You All Heartfelt “HARTALIKA TEEJ” wishes For A Blissful And Prosperous Life Ahead HAPPY HARTALIKA TEEJ”.

Monalisa is currently essaying the role of Mohini in the supernatural show ‘Shamshaan Champa’. ‘Shamshaan Champa’ brings back television’s favourite ‘daayan’, Monalisa, in her most beloved avatar, sparking palpable excitement among fans.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

On the work front, Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas has done Bhojpuri films like ‘Ranbhoomi’, ‘Hum Hai Khalnayak’, ‘Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage’, ‘Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Pocket Gangsters’, and ‘Pawan Raja’ among numerous others.

She has also been featured in TV shows like ‘Laal Banarasi’, ‘Bekaboo’, ‘Namak Issk Ka’, ‘Mata Ki Mahima’, ‘Nazar 2’, and ‘Nach Baliye 8’.

Monalisa had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 10’, in which Manveer Gurjar was declared as the winner. She has also appeared in movies like ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Blackmail’, ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’, ‘Kaafila’ among others.