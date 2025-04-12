Bhoomi Puja Marks the Launch of Rohan Garden, Rohan Corporation’s Latest Residential Project in Mangalore

Mangalore: Rohan Corporation, a leading real estate developer in coastal Karnataka, held a Bhoomi Puja ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the launch of their latest residential project, Rohan Garden. The ceremony took place at the project site, located at Kadri Shivabagh 2nd Cross in Mangalore, signifying the commencement of construction for the meticulously planned development.

The auspicious ceremony began with a prayer service led by Fr. Walter D’Souza, a respected priest from Bendoor St. Sebastian Church. Fr. D’Souza lauded Rohan Monteiro, Managing Director of Rohan Corporation, as an exemplar of unwavering faith and dedicated hard work, attributing his success to these qualities and his commitment to serving society. He imparted blessings for the successful realization of the Rohan Garden project and the fulfillment of the company’s future aspirations.

Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank, officially inaugurated the event. He acknowledged Rohan Monteiro’s dedication to constructing high-quality residential spaces that consistently meet the expectations of the public. Dr. Kumar noted Rohan Corporation’s impressive pace, highlighting that Rohan Garden represents the third project launched by the company within a mere fifteen-day period. He extended his best wishes for the swift completion of Rohan Corporation’s 50th project, a testament to their continued growth and success.

The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Muda President Sadashiv Ullal, former Kyonics President Harikrishna Bantwal, former Corporator Naveen D’Souza, Director of SCDCC Bank Deviprasad Shetty, Shashikumar Rai from Balayottu, and young entrepreneur Meghraj Jain. Their presence underscored the significance of Rohan Garden and its potential contribution to the city’s burgeoning residential landscape.

Rohan Monteiro, Managing Director of Rohan Corporation, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and expressed his sincere gratitude for their support and participation. He emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovative design in all its projects. Sahil Zaheer expertly hosted the event, guiding the proceedings with professionalism and grace.

Rohan Garden promises a contemporary and luxurious living experience, featuring meticulously designed 2 and 3 BHK apartments ranging in size from 1,105 to 1,550 square feet. These thoughtfully planned residences are designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern families. Each unit will boast high-quality construction, incorporating premium materials such as vitrified flooring, top-tier sanitary ware, and durable UPVC/Aluminum windows. Residents can anticipate spacious living areas, elegant balconies, and contemporary interiors designed for both comfort and style.

The five-story residential complex will house a total of 28 apartments, carefully designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication within a serene environment. Rohan Garden will offer a plethora of world-class amenities, including a fully-equipped gymnasium, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and smart sensor lighting for enhanced security. A commitment to sustainability is reflected in the inclusion of electric vehicle charging points, promoting eco-conscious living. Ample parking spaces with controlled access will provide convenience for both residents and visitors.

Further enhancing the community experience, Rohan Garden will feature a dedicated children’s play area and a relaxing seating zone for senior residents, fostering a harmonious living environment for all age groups. Advanced safety systems, including intelligent fire detection, video door phones, and lifts with Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) attachments, will provide residents with peace of mind. A comprehensive visitor management system will further regulate entry, ensuring enhanced security within the complex.

Strategically located in Kadri Shivabagh, Rohan Garden offers easy access to a wide range of urban conveniences while maintaining a tranquil and green ambiance. Whether it’s fitness, safety, or leisure, every detail of Rohan Garden has been thoughtfully planned to create an exceptional living space for discerning homeowners.

With a proven track record of more than 30 successful projects across coastal Karnataka, Rohan Corporation continues to raise the bar in real estate development. The launch of Rohan Garden represents yet another milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that combine innovation, quality, and timeless design.

Prospective homeowners are invited to explore the Rohan Garden project and learn more about the available units at the Sales Office, Rohan City, Bejai Main Road, Mangalore. Interested parties can also contact Rohan Corporation via email at info@rohancorporation.in, visit the website at www.rohancorporation.in, or call 98454 90100.



