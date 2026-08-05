Bhopal to host BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting, Working Group sessions from today

New Delhi: Bhopal is set to host the third BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting and the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting from Wednesday, bringing together delegates from BRICS member and partner countries to strengthen cultural cooperation and deliberate on issues including heritage conservation, museums, cultural and creative industries, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting, organised under India’s BRICS presidency by the Union Ministry of Culture in association with the Madhya Pradesh government, will conclude on August 8 with the adoption of the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Declaration, which outlines the roadmap for future cultural cooperation.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Agrawal said delegations would begin arriving on Wednesday. The first day will be dedicated to registration, accreditation, bilateral meetings and visits to exhibitions before formal sessions begin. Delegates will also visit the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya to witness demonstrations of traditional crafts and tribal culture, followed by a cultural programme.

Three exhibitions, Gyan Bharatam, Project Mausam and Project Brihattar Bharat, will open at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) on Wednesday and remain open to the public during the conference. Agrawal said the exhibitions would showcase India’s manuscript heritage, maritime links and civilisational connections.

The Culture Working Group will meet on August 6 to discuss the draft declaration and cooperation in areas such as cultural heritage, museums, cultural industries, capacity building and exchanges. Recommendations will be placed before the Culture Ministers on August 8.

The conference will also feature the BRICS Cultural Festival, with the “BRICS Peace Song – Peace is the Language of the Land” and “Amritasya Madhya Pradesh”, a presentation by more than 125 artists showcasing the state’s heritage.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Culture) Shiv Shekhar Shukla said all arrangements had been completed and the event would also showcase the state’s cultural heritage and tourism potential. After the ministerial meeting, delegates will visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sanchi on August 8, with an optional visit to Bhimbetka Rock Shelters planned for August 9.