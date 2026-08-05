FIR filed against contractor for submitting forged bank guarantee in MP

Bhopal: An FIR has been registered against a contractor for allegedly submitting a forged bank guarantee to secure four construction packages under the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDC), officials said.

The case was registered on Tuesday at the MP Nagar police station in Bhopal against the joint venture of South Gujarat Construction Company Private Limited and Engineering Professional Company Private Limited following a complaint by MPUDC.

According to officials, the contractor had submitted a bank guarantee as part of the tender process for four construction packages.

However, suspicion arose over the authenticity of the document during verification.

A detailed inquiry by MPUDC allegedly found the bank guarantee to be forged, following which Urban Administration and Development Commissioner and MPUDC Managing Director Sanket Bhondve directed officials to initiate legal action.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Section 318(4) pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property or valuable documents, while Section 336(3) deals with forgery of documents or electronic records with intent to commit fraud.

Section 338 relates to forgery of valuable security, including bank guarantees, and Section 340(2) deals with using forged documents as genuine.

“We found the bank guarantee submitted by the contractor to be forged during verification. Acting on the findings, instructions were issued to lodge an FIR and initiate legal proceedings,” Bhondve said.

He added that the department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards fraud in government works.

“Any attempt to submit forged documents or indulge in financial irregularities in government projects will be dealt with strictly under the law,” he added.

The Police said the authenticity of the documents and the role of those involved are being investigated and further action would be taken based on the findings.

The case comes amid increased scrutiny of documents submitted by contractors executing government projects, with authorities stepping up verification to prevent fraud and protect public funds.