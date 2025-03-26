Bihar Assembly rejects proposal to recommend Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: In a setback to the RJD, the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday rejected a proposal to recommend Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for the veteran leader.

The demand for awarding Bharat Ratna to Lalu Yadav has been a long-standing demand of the RJD, often raised by his loyal supporters within the party.

On Wednesday, RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan once again brought the proposal to the Assembly, urging the Bihar government to recommend Lalu Yadav’s name to the Central government.

Responding to the proposal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary clarified that the state government makes recommendations for the Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards each year, but there is currently no proposal for Lalu Yadav.

“As of now, the Bihar government does not have any proposal to recommend Bharat Ratna for Lalu Yadav,” Vijay Chaudhary said.

He also urged Mukesh Roshan to withdraw his proposal. However, when Roshan refused to comply, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav proceeded with a voice vote.

The proposal was ultimately rejected by the majority. The rejection came as a blow to RJD members who were visibly disappointed by the outcome.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the demand for Bharat Ratna is being seen as a political strategy to build public sentiment and garner support for Lalu Yadav, who remains a towering figure in Bihar politics despite his health and legal troubles.

RJD leaders and supporters expressed their discontent outside the Assembly.

“Lalu Yadav has made significant contributions to social justice and the empowerment of backward classes. He deserves the Bharat Ratna. This rejection is disappointing,” said Mukesh Roshan, the RJD MLA of Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district.