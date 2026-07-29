Bihar govt begins online transfer process for school teachers, orders by Oct 31

Patna: The Bihar Education Department on Wednesday launched the long-awaited transfer process for nearly six lakh government school teachers by opening the ‘e-Shikshakosh’ portal for online applications. Eligible teachers can apply for transfers between July 29 and August 5.

According to the department, the entire process will be conducted online under revised transfer rules, with final transfer orders scheduled to be issued by October 31.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said the transfer exercise has been made completely digital to ensure transparency and eliminate the need for teachers to make repeated visits to government offices.

The online system will cover every stage of the process, including submission of applications, publication of lists, disposal of objections, and issuance of final transfer orders.

The Minister also announced that teachers recruited by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) under TRE-1, TRE-2, and TRE-3, who are currently serving their probation period, will also be eligible to apply for transfers, subject to the prescribed conditions.

These teachers had been demanding transfer opportunities for quite some time.

The transfer exercise will be carried out in three phases. In phase 1, from August 7 to September 9, the department will balance the distribution of teachers across schools by addressing shortages and surpluses. Provisional lists will be published, objections invited and resolved, and the final rationalisation list released.

In the second phase between September 10 and September 14, district, divisional, and state establishment committees will examine applications seeking mutual transfers and approve eligible cases.

In Phase 3, between September 16 and October 31, a revised school-wise vacancy list will be published on September 16, following which teachers will select their preferred schools and submit applications online.

The department will then release the transfer list, address objections, and issue final transfer orders by October 31.

The Education Department has directed teachers to submit their online applications along with all required documents within the prescribed deadline, stating that no applications will be accepted after August 5.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari issued a stern warning against any malpractice during the transfer process. He said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards bribery.

“If any teacher attempts to offer a bribe or any official is found demanding one, strict action will be taken against both the giver and the receiver,” the Minister said.

He added that the revamped transfer policy aims to make the process transparent, technology-driven, and time-bound, while ensuring a more equitable distribution of teachers across government schools by addressing staffing imbalances.