NEET re-exam question paper leaked 3 days prior in Gujarat, claims NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: Amid ongoing nationwide protests over paper leak allegations, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, on Wednesday levied sensational new charges against the Centre and testing authorities. Taking to social media platform X, Pawar claimed that the question paper for the NEET-UG re-examination was leaked in Gujarat three days before the test was conducted.

Calling the situation alarming, Pawar urged investigative agencies to issue an immediate clarification and demanded a thorough, unbiased probe into what he alleged is an organised paper leak racket operating across states.

Along with his social media post, Pawar released supporting documents, including an email thread, urging law enforcement and central agencies to inspect the timeline and trace the origin of the alleged leak.

He urged investigative bodies not to bow under political pressure and to expose the key orchestrators behind the paper leak network.

“Following the NEET re-examination that was conducted after the paper leak, new allegations have emerged claiming that the question paper for the re-exam was also leaked from Gujarat three days before the examination. It reflects a complete collapse of exam integrity,” said Pawar.

He further added, “If this is true, it is extremely alarming. The investigating agencies must immediately clarify the facts. If the paper was indeed leaked, the entire racket must be exposed without yielding to any pressure, and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

The fresh allegations come at a time when the NDA government at the Centre has faced fierce criticism from Opposition parties and student organisations over repeated irregularities in competitive exams.

In response to the nationwide uproar, the Union Parliament introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at curbing examination frauds through stringent penal measures, anti-leak frameworks, and heavy monetary fines.

Despite the legislative move, Opposition parties have intensified their attack on the NDA government, demanding structural reforms in the National Testing Agency and greater transparency for national recruitment and entrance exams.

Pawar’s statement comes when the controversy originally erupted following the announcement of the NEET-UG examination results, which saw an unprecedented number of candidates scoring top ranks, along with widespread reports of localised paper leaks in states like Bihar and Gujarat.

Following court petitions and public outcry over grace marks given to select candidates, the National Testing Agency conducted a re-examination for affected aspirants.

The Ministry of Education handed over the investigation of the NEET paper leak cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), leading to multiple arrests across Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Incidentally, NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, and various student delegations have been actively campaigning for stronger state and national anti-paper leak enforcement, demanding institutional accountability to safeguard the future of competitive exam candidates.